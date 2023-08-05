Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Mark W. Begor Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EFX stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

