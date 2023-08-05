Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after buying an additional 458,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

