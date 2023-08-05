ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CFO Kevin J. Johnson Sells 636 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESAB Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in ESAB by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.