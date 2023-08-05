EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) vs. Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Head to Head Analysis

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -29.45% -27.97% -22.62% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $13.91 million 2.51 -$7.57 million ($0.20) -6.95 EUDA Health $9.84 million 1.41 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Covalon Technologies and EUDA Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EUDA Health.

Volatility & Risk

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Covalon Technologies and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

