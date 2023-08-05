Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

