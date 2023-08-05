Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

