First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

