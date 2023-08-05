First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 31st

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.5 %

FR opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

