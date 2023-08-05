First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.32. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 47,860 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.