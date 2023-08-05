First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

