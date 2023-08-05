Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.