Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Carrie Johnson Sells 1,117 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $282,040.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 121.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

