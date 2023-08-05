Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $33,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

