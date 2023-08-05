FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 15,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

