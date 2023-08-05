FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) PT Raised to $14.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $63,969.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,505 shares of company stock valued at $286,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

