Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Barry F. Schwartz Purchases 1,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

GLPI stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

