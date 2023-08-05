Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $346.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.
Gartner Stock Down 1.1 %
IT stock opened at $336.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 88.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 46.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
