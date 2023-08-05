Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $346.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.1 %

IT stock opened at $336.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Gartner by 88.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 46.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.