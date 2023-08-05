Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on September 28th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.68 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.