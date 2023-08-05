Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 46,519 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 46,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $96,294.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,915.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 380,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

