Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.71 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

