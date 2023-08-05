Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.54. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 26,496 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

