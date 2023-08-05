Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.90

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $44.85. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 12,305 shares trading hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.0135 per share. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

