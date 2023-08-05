Haleon (NYSE:HLN) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Head to Head Analysis

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Haleon and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 2 4 0 2.43 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haleon currently has a consensus price target of $364.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,301.45%. Given Haleon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haleon is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haleon and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies -9.07% -60.48% -10.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haleon and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $13.43 billion 2.84 $1.31 billion N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.69 -$2.62 million ($0.07) -18.21

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Summary

Haleon beats Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

