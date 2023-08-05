Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.04 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.89 or 0.00085749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,609 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

