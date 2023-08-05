Head-To-Head Comparison: Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17% Cushman & Wakefield -0.18% 15.18% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 0 1 2.40

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 14.52 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -8.42 Cushman & Wakefield $10.11 billion 0.23 $196.40 million ($0.08) -129.00

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Altisource Asset Management on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

