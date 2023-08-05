Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) vs. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Review

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.53 $3.86 million $1.27 14.26

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

