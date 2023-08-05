Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

