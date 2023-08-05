HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

DINO stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

