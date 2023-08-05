Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of HCG opened at C$43.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.55. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$44.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.26. Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of C$137.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.3500612 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

