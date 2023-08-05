Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.70 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.01 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

