Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO William R. Sperry Sells 4,040 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $303.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.01 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

