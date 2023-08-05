HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.23.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

