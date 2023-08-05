Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 88,302 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.0 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.