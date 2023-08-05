Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MET opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

