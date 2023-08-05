Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 20,969 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

