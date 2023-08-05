Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,096 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.81 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.