Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.44 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,646 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after buying an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

