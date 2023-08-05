Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

BSX opened at $50.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

