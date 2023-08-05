Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD stock opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

