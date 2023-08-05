Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $421.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

