Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,005 shares of company stock worth $49,321,425. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.