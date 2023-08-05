Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,358,000 after acquiring an additional 464,732 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

