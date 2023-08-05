Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

