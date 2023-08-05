Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,914 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.83 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

