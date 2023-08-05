Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 72,403 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,403 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $69.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,380. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.