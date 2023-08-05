Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

