ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $77,100.60 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IMGN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

