Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as low as C$1.66. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 2,419 shares trading hands.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$194.20 million for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 1,263.95% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

