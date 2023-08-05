Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Cfra

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

