Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter worth $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 9.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

BATS:NOCT opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

